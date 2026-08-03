U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryson Jester, a squad leader with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, which is currently assigned to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, under the unit deployment program, provides instruction to members of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps on weapons handling during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2 in Gimpo, South Korea, July 24, 2026. KMEP 26.2 is a semiannual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Jester is a native of Vermont. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Granados)