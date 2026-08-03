U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Marksmenship Skills During KMEP 26.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines Sgt. Bryson Jester a squad leader, left, and Cpl. Dante Perezkellam a fireteam leader, right, with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, provide instruction to Republic of Korea Marines on tactical reloading during the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2 on Gimpo-Si, South Korea, July 24, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Jester is a native of Vermont and Perezkellam is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Granados)