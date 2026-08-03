USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year

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U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks with Royal New Zealand Navy Warrant Officer of the Navy Darren Crosby and Royal New Zealand Navy Chief Petty Officer Ngahiwi Walker, during a visit to U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters iin Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 4. The engagement underscored the strong, enduring partnership and shared commitment to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region between the United States and New Zealand. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)