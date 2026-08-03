U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks with Royal New Zealand Navy Warrant Officer of the Navy Darren Crosby and Royal New Zealand Navy Chief Petty Officer Ngahiwi Walker, during a visit to U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters iin Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 4. The engagement underscored the strong, enduring partnership and shared commitment to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region between the United States and New Zealand. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 16:56
|Photo ID:
|9850112
|VIRIN:
|260804-N-HU588-1040
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.