USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year

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From left, U.S. Pacific Fleet Staff Command Master Chief Dave Jenkins; Royal New Zealand Navy Warrant Officer of the Navy Darren Crosby; U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis; Royal New Zealand Navy Sailor of the Year, Petty Officer Marine Technician (Propulsion) Kristen Kotuhi; and Chief Petty Officer Ngahiwi Walker pose for a photo in front of the U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 4. The engagement underscored the strong, enduring partnership and shared commitment to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region between the United States and New Zealand. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)