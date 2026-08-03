USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year

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U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis shows the historic Nimitz Desk to Royal New Zealand Navy Warrant Officer of the Navy Darren Crosby, Sailor of the Year Petty Officer Marine Technician (Propulsion) Kristen Kotuhi, and Chief Petty Officer Ngahiwi Walker during a tour of the U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 4. The visit highlights the enduring partnership and professional collaboration between the U.S. Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy in promoting security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)