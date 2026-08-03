USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year

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U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis, left, speaks with the Royal New Zealand Navy Sailor of the Year, Petty Officer Marine Technician (Propulsion) Kristen Kotuhi, during a meeting at U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 4. The visit highlights the enduring partnership and professional collaboration between the U.S. Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy in promoting security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)