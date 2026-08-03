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    USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year [Image 3 of 5]

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    USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sean Weir 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis, left, speaks with the Royal New Zealand Navy Sailor of the Year, Petty Officer Marine Technician (Propulsion) Kristen Kotuhi, during a meeting at U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 4. The visit highlights the enduring partnership and professional collaboration between the U.S. Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy in promoting security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean P. Weir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 16:56
    Photo ID: 9850109
    VIRIN: 260804-N-HU588-1028
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year
    USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year
    USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year
    USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year
    USPACFLT Hosts Royal New Zealand Navy Leadership and Sailor of the Year

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