Delta Company Body Sparring

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U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, spar with pugil sticks at Leatherneck Square on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 30, 2026. Recruits participate in body sparring, pugil sticks, and a bayonet assault course as part of their training to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)