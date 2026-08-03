U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Samantha Wilson, a martial arts instructor with Support Battalion, proctors a spar between two recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 30, 2026. Recruits participate in body sparring, pugil sticks, and a bayonet assault course as part of their training to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9848429
|VIRIN:
|260730-M-HQ355-2149
|Resolution:
|5577x3718
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Body Sparring [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.