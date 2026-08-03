Delta Company Body Sparring

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Samantha Wilson, a martial arts instructor with Support Battalion, proctors a spar between two recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 30, 2026. Recruits participate in body sparring, pugil sticks, and a bayonet assault course as part of their training to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)