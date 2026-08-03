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    Delta Company Body Sparring [Image 7 of 10]

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    Delta Company Body Sparring

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, prepare to body spar at Leatherneck Square on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 30, 2026. Recruits participate in body sparring, pugil sticks, and a bayonet assault course as part of their training to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 08:52
    Photo ID: 9848432
    VIRIN: 260730-M-HQ355-2421
    Resolution: 4117x6176
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Delta Company Body Sparring [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Body Sparring, MCRDPI, Parris Island, Recruit Training, Recruits

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