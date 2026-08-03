U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, body spar at Leatherneck Square on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 30, 2026. Recruits participate in body sparring, pugil sticks, and a bayonet assault course as part of their training to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9848430
|VIRIN:
|260730-M-HQ355-2194
|Resolution:
|6370x4247
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Body Sparring [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.