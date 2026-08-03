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    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup [Image 17 of 19]

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    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Armstrong assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda, speaks on behalf of Team four aka Purple Team who won the 2026 NMRTC Bethesda Captain’s Cup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, July 31, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda's mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements, enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability, and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 08:30
    Photo ID: 9848413
    VIRIN: 260731-N-CI012-2158
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
    NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup

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