NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup

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BETHESDA, Md. (Jan. 15, 2026) –Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda and other tenant commands take the Navy Wide E-7 Advancement Exam at the base gym, Jan 15, 2016. Sailors who pass the exam become eligible to board for the rank of chief petty officer. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)