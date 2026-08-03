NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup

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Capt. Darla Dietrich, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda and Command Master Chief Aaron Paul pose for a photo with the 2026 NMRTC Bethesda Captain’s Cup trophy before announcing the winning team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, July 31, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda's mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements, enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability, and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)