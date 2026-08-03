Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda, participate in the 2026 NMRTC Bethesda Captain’s Cup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, July 31, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda's mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements, enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability, and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 08:30
|Photo ID:
|9848406
|VIRIN:
|260731-N-CI012-1691
|Resolution:
|4032x6048
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRTC Bethesda Fosters Camaraderie, Warfighter Readiness at Captain's Cup
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