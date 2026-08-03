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    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026 [Image 8 of 8]

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    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026

    SINGAPORE

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Aug. 4, 2026) Attendees from Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency participate in a maritime domain awareness presentation during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions emphasizing real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 07:18
    Photo ID: 9848381
    VIRIN: 260804-N-ED646-1013
    Resolution: 7893x5262
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 3, 2026
    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 3, 2026
    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 3, 2026
    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 3, 2026
    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 3, 2026
    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 3, 2026
    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026
    Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026

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    TAGS

    SEACAT
    MaritimeSecurity
    COMLOGWESTPAC
    AlliesandPartners
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SEACAT2026

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