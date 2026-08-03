SINGAPORE (Aug. 4, 2026) Mr. Brian Kawamura, maritime operations specialist, delivers maritime domain awareness training to participants and attendees during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions emphasizing real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9848379
|VIRIN:
|260804-N-ED646-1008
|Resolution:
|7677x5118
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sixteen Indo-Pacific Maritime Forces Commence 25th SEACAT Exercise
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