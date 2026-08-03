Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026

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SINGAPORE (Aug. 4, 2026) Mr. Brian Kawamura, maritime operations specialist, delivers maritime domain awareness training to participants and attendees during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions emphasizing real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)