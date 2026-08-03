Sixteen Indo-Pacific Maritime Forces Commence 25th SEACAT Exercise

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval | SINGAPORE (Aug. 4, 2026) Attendees from Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency participate in a maritime domain awareness presentation during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore, Aug. 4, 2026. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions emphasizing real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE – Maritime forces from 16 Indo-Pacific partner nations, including the U.S. Navy, and personnel from non-governmental and international organizations, kicked off the 25th iteration of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore Aug. 4, 2026.

SEACAT 2026 is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance maritime cooperation among the participating nations and to provide mutual support in addressing maritime crises, contingencies, and illicit activities. The exercise’s shore phase in Singapore includes the newly integrated Maritime Operations (MAROPS) Forum, combining previous operations and intelligence workshops to enhance realism and collaboration, where participants will share best practices, refine integrated maritime processes, and prepare for the at-sea phase.

Concurrently, a revised Senior Leader Forum (SLF) engages senior military leaders from participating nations to share lessons learned on collective maritime challenges, improve understanding of integrated maritime operations, and participate in a capstone tabletop exercise alongside operational commanders and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operators.

“This year’s SEACAT marks a significant evolution in how we train and cooperate, highlighting the strength of the enduring partnerships we've built and our collective capability to work side-by-side in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.” said Capt. Aaron Taylor, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73. “By combining our operations and intelligence workshops into the new Maritime Operations Forum and enhancing our Senior Leader Forum, we are building a highly integrated maritime team. This enables us to collectively address modern, complex threats, ranging from unmanned systems attacks to maritime sovereignty incursions, ensuring our partners remain ready to defend regional security, protect critical sea lanes, and uphold international law.”

During the SEACAT sea phase, participating nations will practice tracking and intercepting simulated vessels sailing through Southeast Asian waters. Participating nations will work to provide real-time sensor cueing and vessel contact information to partner Operational Centers (OPCENs), Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA), and surface assets. By exercising these complex scenarios in real time, which include critical regional challenges such as search and rescue, illegal fishing, contraband smuggling, and maritime sovereignty incursions, SEACAT participants enhance their collective capacity to detect, deter, and counter modern maritime threats in accordance with international law.

SEACAT demonstrates shared commitments to maritime partnership, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The Sixteen nations participating in SEACAT 2026, includes Bangladesh, Brunei, Canada, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor Leste, Tonga, UK, Vietnam, and the United States.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.