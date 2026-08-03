SINGAPORE (Aug. 3, 2026) Mr. Alvin Yu, maritime security specialist assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, delivers a maritime domain awareness brief to participants and attendees during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore, Aug. 3, 2026. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at-sea training evolutions emphasizing real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9848376
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-ED646-2050
|Resolution:
|7643x5095
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southeast Asian Maritime Forces attend SEACAT 2026 in Singapore, Aug. 3, 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sixteen Indo-Pacific Maritime Forces Commence 25th SEACAT Exercise
No keywords found.