Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station

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Timothy Bridges, executive director, Navy Installations Command, and U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Binder, Navy Region Southeast chief of staff, speak with Naval Nuclear Power Training Command leadership at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 29, 2026. Bridges and Binder came to visit the Naval Weapon Station and tour the different units across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Oldenburg)