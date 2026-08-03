Timothy Bridges, executive director, Navy Installations Command, and U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Binder, Navy Region Southeast chief of staff, speak with Naval Nuclear Power Training Command leadership at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 29, 2026. Bridges and Binder came to visit the Naval Weapon Station and tour the different units across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Oldenburg)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9846783
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-ID712-1183
|Resolution:
|5482x3647
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Courtney Oldenburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.