Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station

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Timothy Bridges, executive director, Navy Installations Command, and U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Binder, Navy Region Southeast chief of staff, examines a base map at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 29, 2026. Bridges is the senior civilian in charge of management oversight for Navy Shore support at 70 installations and 10 regions world wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Oldenburg)