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    Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station [Image 2 of 6]

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    Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station

    CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Oldenburg 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Timothy Bridges, executive director, Navy Installations Command, and U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Binder, Navy Region Southeast chief of staff, meet with Col. K Michael Shirley II, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 29, 2026. Bridges is the senior civilian in charge of management oversight for Navy Shore support at 70 installations and 10 regions world wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Oldenburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:37
    Photo ID: 9846737
    VIRIN: 260729-F-ID712-1091
    Resolution: 5540x3686
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Courtney Oldenburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station
    Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station
    Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station
    Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station
    Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station
    Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station

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    Distinguished Visitor
    Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station

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