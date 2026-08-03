Mr. Bridges visits Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station

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Col. K Michael Shirley II, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, talks to distinguished visitors and leadership at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 30, 2026. Bridges and Binder came to visit the Naval Weapon Station and tour the different units across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Oldenburg)