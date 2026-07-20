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    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena [Image 1 of 7]

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    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, takes off during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. The aircraft’s presence strengthens fifth-generation fighter capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing the 18th Wing’s ability to maintain air superiority and respond to regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 04:12
    Photo ID: 9845797
    VIRIN: 260801-F-LF796-1993
    Resolution: 2912x1937
    Size: 538.33 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena

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    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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