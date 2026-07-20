BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena

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U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 27th and 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadrons, deployed to Kadena Air Base, taxi to the runway during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Kadena Air Base’s training is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)