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    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena [Image 4 of 7]

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    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 27th and 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadrons, deployed to Kadena Air Base, taxi to the runway during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Kadena Air Base’s training is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 04:12
    Photo ID: 9845795
    VIRIN: 260802-F-LF796-4234
    Resolution: 5624x3742
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 4

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    This work, BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
    BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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