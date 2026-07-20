BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, takes off during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Exercises and operations incorporating agile combat employment concepts ensure forward-deployed forces in the Indo-Pacific are ready to protect and defend the United States, allied and partner interests at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)