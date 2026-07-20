A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, takes off during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Exercises and operations incorporating agile combat employment concepts ensure forward-deployed forces in the Indo-Pacific are ready to protect and defend the United States, allied and partner interests at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9845793
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-LF796-1172
|Resolution:
|4059x2701
|Size:
|850 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
This work, BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
No keywords found.