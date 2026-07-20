BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, taxis to the runway during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Kadena Air Base's strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter regional adversaries and project U.S. airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)