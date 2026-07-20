A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, taxis to the runway during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Kadena Air Base's strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter regional adversaries and project U.S. airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9845796
|VIRIN:
|260801-F-LF796-7566
|Resolution:
|3556x2366
|Size:
|638.38 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|4
This work, BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena
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