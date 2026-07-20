374 LRS showcases airdrop operations

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U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight, and children toss mini parachutes into the air during an airdrop operations workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2026. The event gave children an opportunity to learn about airdrop operations by engaging directly with Airmen and exploring the equipment used to deliver supplies by air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)