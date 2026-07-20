Children paint on a wooden airplane during an airdrop operations workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2026. The event gave children an opportunity to learn about airdrop operations by engaging directly with Airmen and exploring the equipment used to deliver supplies by air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 02:55
|Photo ID:
|9845735
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-MU566-1502
|Resolution:
|4111x2735
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 LRS showcases airdrop operations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.