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    374 LRS showcases airdrop operations [Image 6 of 6]

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    374 LRS showcases airdrop operations

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight, and children pose for a photo during an airdrop operations workshop at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2026. The event gave children an opportunity to learn about airdrop operations by engaging directly with Airmen and exploring the equipment used to deliver supplies by air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 02:55
    Photo ID: 9845736
    VIRIN: 260730-F-MU566-1539
    Resolution: 4403x2930
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 LRS showcases airdrop operations [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 LRS showcases airdrop operations
    374 LRS showcases airdrop operations
    374 LRS showcases airdrop operations
    374 LRS showcases airdrop operations
    374 LRS showcases airdrop operations

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    374th Airlift Wing, 374th Logistic Readiness Squadron, Combat Mobility Flight, Community

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