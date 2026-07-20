Dog Daze with ALANG Recruiting

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Cummings, a recruiter with the Alabama Air National Guard (ALANG), plays with a dog at the Trussville Chamber of Commerce Dog Daze event, Trussville, Alabama, Aug. 1, 2026. The ALANG Recruiting team was invited out to share the Guard story and build relationships with the local community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)