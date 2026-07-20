Dog Daze with ALANG Recruiting

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Cruz, Alabama Air National Guard Recruiting Flight Chief, speaks with attendees at the Trussville Chamber of Commerce Dog Daze event, Trussville, Alabama, Aug. 1, 2026. The ALANG Recruiting team was invited out to share the Guard story and build relationships with the local community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)