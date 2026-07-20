Dog Daze with ALANG Recruiting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Alabama Air National Guard recruiting team attends the Trussville Chamber of Commerce Dog Daze community event, Trussville, Alabama, Aug. 1, 2026. The ALANG Recruiting team was invited out to share the Guard story, build relationships with the local community, and meet some furry best friends. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)