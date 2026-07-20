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    Dog Daze with ALANG Recruiting [Image 4 of 5]

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    Dog Daze with ALANG Recruiting

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis  

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    The Alabama Air National Guard recruiting team attends the Trussville Chamber of Commerce Dog Daze community event, Trussville, Alabama, Aug. 1, 2026. The ALANG Recruiting team was invited out to share the Guard story, build relationships with the local community, and meet some furry best friends. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 16:34
    Photo ID: 9845172
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-UQ780-1095
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.42 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dog Daze with ALANG Recruiting [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kasie Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Recruiting & Retention
    air force
    Community Relations
    Air National Guard

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