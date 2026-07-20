Maj. Matthew Tompkins final flight

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Maj. Matthew Tompkins, a pilot in the 456th Air Refueling Squadron, is sprayed with water and champagne after the completion of his final flight on the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. A pilot’s final flight is often referred to as a “fini flight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)