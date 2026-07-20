Maj. Matthew Tompkins, a pilot in the 456th Air Refueling Squadron, is sprayed with water and champagne after the completion of his final flight on the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. A pilot’s final flight is often referred to as a “fini flight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9845142
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-FI028-1166
|Resolution:
|4734x3156
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Matthew Tompkins final flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Caleb Ruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.