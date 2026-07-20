Maj. Matthew Tompkins final flight

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A 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, waits with Michael “Spike” Tompkins, the father of Maj. Matthew Tompkins, a 456th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, to marshal a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28.2026. Spike Tompkins marshaled the aircraft in honor of Maj. Tompkin’s final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)