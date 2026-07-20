Maj. Matthew Tompkins final flight

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Maj. Matthew Tompkins, a pilot with the 456th Air Refueling Squadron, poses with friends, family and crew members in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft after the completion of his final flight at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. Upon landing, Tompkins was greeted by family and friends who sprayed him with water and champagne to celebrate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)