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    Maj. Matthew Tompkins final flight [Image 3 of 5]

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    Maj. Matthew Tompkins final flight

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Matthew Tompkins, a pilot in the 456th Air Refueling Squadron, smiles in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before departing for his fini flight at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. A “fini flight” is an aviation tradition marking the final flight before retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9845140
    VIRIN: 260728-F-FI028-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Matthew Tompkins final flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Caleb Ruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KC-135
    Okies
    Fini flight
    507th ARW
    456 ARS

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