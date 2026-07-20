Maj. Matthew Tompkins final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Matthew Tompkins, a pilot in the 456th Air Refueling Squadron, smiles in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before departing for his fini flight at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 28, 2026. A “fini flight” is an aviation tradition marking the final flight before retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)