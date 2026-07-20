138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena

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Col. Robert Griffin, 138th Medical Group commander, works to assess a simulated casualty for his individual skills assessment during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., July 12, 2026. The individual skills assessment is one of the final tests used to rate the personnel and ensure they are cleared to provide lifesaving care during critical missions. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)