(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Col. Robert Griffin, 138th Medical Group commander, works to assess a simulated casualty for his individual skills assessment during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., July 12, 2026. The individual skills assessment is one of the final tests used to rate the personnel and ensure they are cleared to provide lifesaving care during critical missions. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 14:40
    Photo ID: 9845022
    VIRIN: 260714-Z-BX562-1085
    Resolution: 3882x2588
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOANG
    139aw
    138fw
    OKGuard
    national guard
    air national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery