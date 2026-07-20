138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena

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Airmen with the 138th Medical Group and 139th Medical Group practice needle decompression on a manikan to relieve simulated tension pneumothorax during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., July 11, 2026. Personnel learned textbook medical treatments as it can translate to on-field care, ensuring both mission and combat readiness. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)