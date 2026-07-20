138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Jared Domrique, 138th Fighter Wing bioenvironmental engineering technician, is graded for an individual skills assessment by an instructor during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., July 12, 2026. The individual skills assessment is one of the final tests used to rate the personnel and ensure they are cleared to provide lifesaving care during critical missions. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)