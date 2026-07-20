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    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena [Image 11 of 12]

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    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Master Sgt. Jared Domrique, 138th Fighter Wing bioenvironmental engineering technician, is graded for an individual skills assessment by an instructor during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., July 12, 2026. The individual skills assessment is one of the final tests used to rate the personnel and ensure they are cleared to provide lifesaving care during critical missions. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 14:40
    Photo ID: 9845021
    VIRIN: 260714-Z-BX562-1047
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena
    138 FW and 139 AW Unite for TCCC Training in Alpena

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    MOANG
    139aw
    138fw
    OKGuard
    national guard
    air national guard

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