307th Medical Squadron gains new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Emily Derry, commander of the 307th Medical Squadron, and her spouse, Brian Derry, greet Airmen following an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 1, 2026. Before assuming command, Derry served as the deputy command nurse at Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, where she helped develop and evaluate nursing policies and programs across 82 Reserve medical units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg)