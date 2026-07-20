(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Emily Derry, commander of the 307th Medical Squadron, addresses Airmen, family members and guests during an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Derry emphasized the squadron's role in supporting the 307th Bomb Wing's mission and challenged Airmen to continue building on the unit's legacy of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 12:36
    Photo ID: 9844877
    VIRIN: 260801-F-ML790-7926
    Resolution: 2688x2150
    Size: 500.89 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Medical Squadron gains new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander
    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander
    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Marine Helicopter Squadron One
    307th Bomb Wing
    Mission Ready Airmen
    307th Medical Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery