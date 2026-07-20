307th Medical Squadron gains new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Emily Derry, commander of the 307th Medical Squadron, addresses Airmen, family members and guests during an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Derry emphasized the squadron's role in supporting the 307th Bomb Wing's mission and challenged Airmen to continue building on the unit's legacy of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg)