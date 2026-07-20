307th Medical Squadron gains new commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg | U.S. Air Force Col. Emily Derry, commander of the 307th Medical Squadron, and her spouse, Brian Derry, greet Airmen following an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 1, 2026. Before assuming command, Derry served as the deputy command nurse at Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, where she helped develop and evaluate nursing policies and programs across 82 Reserve medical units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg) see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — Col. Emily Derry accepted command of the 307th Medical Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony here Aug. 1, 2026.

During the ceremony, Col. David Martinez, 307th Bomb Wing commander, passed the unit guidon to Derry, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the squadron.

“To lead a squadron with such a critical mission, we need an officer with a proven track record of excellence, strategic vision and a deep commitment to taking care of people," Martinez said. “She is tested, she is ready, and she is deeply committed to the success of the Airmen of the 307th Medical Squadron.”

Derry brings more than 25 years of Air Force Reserve experience to command. She enlisted as a medical technician in 1999 before earning a Bachelor of Science in nursing and accepting a commission into the Air Force Nurse Corps in 2005.

Addressing the squadron, Derry emphasized the critical role they play in the wing's mission.

"You are part of an incredible legacy," Derry said. "The 307th Bomb Wing is tasked with a no-fail mission, and not a single bomber leaves the runway without the work you do right here."

Throughout her career, she has served in leadership positions at the squadron, major command and Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command levels. Her assignments include Critical Care Air Transport Team nurse, critical care flight commander, special action officer for Headquarters Air Mobility Command and, most recently, deputy command nurse at Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing as a nurse educator in 2023.

Her operational experience includes a deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where she served as the intensive care unit and inpatient ward element leader in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom's Sentinel and Resolute Support. In that role, she oversaw the care of intensive care, aeromedical evacuation and surgical patients while contributing to a 93% return-to-duty rate. Most recently, she served as deputy command nurse at

Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, helping construct, execute and evaluate strategic policies and programs supporting more than 4,200 members across 82 Reserve medical units. Derry said she is committed to leading the squadron by supporting its Airmen and building on its legacy of readiness.

"As we step into this next chapter together, my commitment to the squadron is simple," Derry said. "We will take care of each other, we'll take care of this wing, and we will remain always ready.”