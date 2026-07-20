307th Medical Squadron gains new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. David Martinez, 307th Bomb Wing commander, passes the 307th Medical Squadron guidon to Col. Emily Derry, incoming commander of the 307th Medical Squadron, during an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Derry emphasized that readiness begins with the "human weapon system," underscoring the 307th Medical Squadron's role in keeping Airmen mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg)