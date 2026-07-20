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    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander [Image 2 of 3]

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    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Martinez, 307th Bomb Wing commander, passes the 307th Medical Squadron guidon to Col. Emily Derry, incoming commander of the 307th Medical Squadron, during an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Derry emphasized that readiness begins with the "human weapon system," underscoring the 307th Medical Squadron's role in keeping Airmen mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 12:36
    Photo ID: 9844868
    VIRIN: 260801-F-ML790-2449
    Resolution: 3204x2563
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 307th Medical Squadron gains new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander
    307th Medical Squadron gains new commander

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    307th Bomb Wing
    Mission Ready Airmen
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