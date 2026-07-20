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    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan [Image 7 of 9]

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    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan

    POZNAN, POLAND

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Luis Torres 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Bennett, Chaplain of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, pays respect to the Polish people who fought during the Warsaw Uprising in 1944 in Poznan, Poland, August 1, 2026, The event marks the 82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising in Warsaw, Poland. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 09:13
    Photo ID: 9844615
    VIRIN: 260801-A-SR153-7356
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Luis Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan
    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan
    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan
    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan
    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan
    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan
    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan
    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan
    82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan

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    Poland
    POZNAN
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    WarsawUprising
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