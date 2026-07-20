82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Bennett, Chaplain of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, pays respect to the Polish people who fought during the Warsaw Uprising in 1944 in Poznan, Poland, Aug. 1, 2026. The event marks the 82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising in Warsaw, Poland. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9844614
|VIRIN:
|260801-A-SR153-1014
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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