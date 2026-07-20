A Polish Armed Forces Soldier carries the wreath that the United States delegate will place at the footing of the commemoration site, during the Warsaw Uprising commemoration in Poznan, Poland, Aug. 1, 2026. The event marks the 82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising in Warsaw, Poland in 1944 . U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 09:15
|Photo ID:
|9844611
|VIRIN:
|260801-A-SR153-6625
|Resolution:
|4753x3169
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Luis Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.