82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising at Poznan

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German Honorary Consul Christoph Gazschynski walks with a wreath that he will place at the Warsaw Uprising memorial during the Warsaw Uprising commemoration in Poznan, Poland, Aug. 1, 2026. The event marks the 82nd anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising in Warsaw, Poland in 1944. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)