U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX

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U.S. service members receive a brief from Staff Sgt. Jaime Garza, assigned to the 167th Theater Sustainment Command, at a joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration brief designed for Soldiers coming to Panama in support of PANAMAX26 at Pan Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 1, 2026. The United States and Panama are working together to ensure the readiness of its forces alongside other nations who recognize the importance of maintaining the neutrality of the Panama Canal and safeguarding canal operations and transits. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)