U.S. Service Members attend JRSOI brief for PANAMAX

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Staff Sgt. Jaime Garza, assigned to the 167th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during a joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration brief designed for Soldiers coming to Panama in support of PANAMAX26 at Pan Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 1, 2026. PANAMAX provides opportunities for participating nations to strengthen their ability to conduct combined security operations against national threats in support of a request from the government of Panama and a UN Security Council Resolution scenario to maintain free and unfettered access to the Panama Canal and counter regional threats. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)